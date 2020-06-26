37 minutes ago

Deceased Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, has been laid to rest today, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Obosomase in the Eastern Region.

He was laid-in-state at Lakeside Estate Community 5 in Accra for filing past from 7am to 9.30am before transitioned to Obosomase where he will be resting finally.



Late Bernard Nyarko died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, while undergoing medical treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

He was survived by five children and died at age 50.