3 hours ago

Political rallies have long been a means for party members to gather and boost morale, but they seldom result in a significant increase in votes. Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has stated that with the general election just four months away, it is essential to adjust our campaign strategies.

In a statement dated August 14, 2024, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi emphasised the need to shift focus from rallies to grassroots activities.

He urged that the party's Reconciliation Committees, which are responsible for uniting factions within constituencies, be fully resourced to carry out their work effectively.

He also recommended that Constituency teams, especially through their polling station committees, should work tirelessly to garner support at the local level.

Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi noted that the Regional Campaign Teams should receive the necessary support to oversee and coordinate these efforts effectively.

He believes that the era of public displays has passed, and the priority should now be on empowering members to engage in meaningful grassroots work.

The Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) also advised that the presidential ticket and parliamentary candidates should reach out to even the smallest communities, following the example set by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

"Success is within reach, but we must act swiftly—time is not on our side," he concluded.