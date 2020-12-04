34 minutes ago

Some celebrities took to the streets to preach peace ahead of the December 7 elections in a peace walk which took place from Accra Mall to Ashaley Botwe on Friday.

The stars included Kumawood’s Lil Win and Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Zack GH, Ayisha Modi, Pamela Watara and comedian Ajeezay.

The list continued with other influencers and media personalities who thought it wise to support the peace walk which was reported to have been organised by one Abass Sariki.

Hundreds, who were mostly fans of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, embarked on the healthy peace walk to campaign against malice during and after the elections.

Celebrities Lil Win and Kwaku Manu used the opportunity to settle their differences after they jabbed each other live on television some weeks ago.

