The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has urged the government to take decisions that won’t cause people to lose faith in the country’s financial institutions as it engages in a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

He said the final decisions taken by the government must ensure banks and other financial institutions continued to be seen by the people as credible.

“Decisions taken should not cause people to keep their money at home and shy away from banks, savings and bonds, among other financial investments,” Apostle Nyamekye explained.

Apostle Nyamekye, who is also the second vice president of the GPCC, also called on the government to adopt a human centred approach towards the proposed debt restructuring.

Event He said this yesterday on the sidelines of the 2023 Heads of Churches and Organisations organised by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) The three-day conference, which began last Tuesday was on the theme; “United For God's Glory; John 17:21” The annual event brings together heads of member churches to deliberate and offer solutions to issues of national interest.

Auditor-General’s report For his part, the Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, said the GPCC was alarmed by the revelations contained in the Auditor-General’s report.

He, therefore, called on the government and the appropriate authorities to exercise their powers of surcharge, reclaim state money and punish the parties involved.

“These are public funds and they belong to the people most of whom are poor and needy and wherever they have wrongfully gone we are asking the money to be returned and properly channelled,” Rev. Ankrah said.

Way forward The acting President of the GPCC, Bishop Dr Gordon Kisseih, said the conference was to build the capacity of heads of churches and to strengthen their relationships with God as well as one another.

He also said the council had the political mandate to shape the nation’s future by using a prophetic voice to direct the country on a righteous path.

In that vein, Dr Kisseih disclosed that the council had developed thematic areas that would represent the organisation’s position with regard to national issues.

“For the way forward, we will be looking at leadership and political governance, living standards of the people, religion and Church, and the protection of the poor and vulnerable in society,” Dr Kisseih explained.