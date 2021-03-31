2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to postpone the admittance of spectators to match venues following further consultative meetings with the National COVID-19 Task Force.

The decision is based on measures being put in place in combating the COVID-19 pandemic during the Easter celebration and taking into consideration the continued efforts of Government to avoid a 3rd wave of the virus.

The GFA shall in the coming days, develop and test further Protocols to safely admit fans into the stadium. The GFA will again, develop an Entry and Exit Protocol in addition to the existing approved Match Day COVID-19 Protocols including the introduction of advance ticketing to avoid overcrowding at entry points.

The Ghana Football Association shall continue to work closely with the Government COVID-19 Task Force and all other related agencies to ensure a safer return of spectators to the various match venues.

Clubs are being reminded to adhere strictly to the National COVID-19 Protocols, approved GFA COVID-19 Protocols and all the existing modalities for playing matches behind closed doors.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS