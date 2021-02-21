45 minutes ago

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and Parliament to make clear their stance on the activities of LGBTQIs in Ghana.

According to the Conference, though the church respects the human rights of homosexuals, it frowns upon acts of homosexuality.

In a statement issued on Friday [February 19, 2021], the church urged President Akufo-Addo and the government to close down the LGBTQI office space recently inaugurated in the country by the EU in Ghana.

“In the light of the foregoing, we call upon the President of the Republic and Parliament to state unambiguously their position on the matter of homosexuality and its practice in Ghana.”

“We also call on the Government of Ghana to close down the LGBTQI office space that was recently opened in Accra.”

The Conference further urged the Executive and Legislature not to given in to any demands from LGBTQI advocacy groups.

“Finally, we also urge the Executive and the Legislature never to be cowed down or to succumb to the pressure to legalize the rights of LGBTQIs in Ghana.”

The issue of LGBTQI has come up recently significantly in the country particularly after the commissioning of their office space at an unknown location in the country.

During the recent ministerial vetting, some minister-designates were questioned about their views on the subject.

The Minister-Designate for Gender, Madam Adwoa Safo said during vetting that the illegality of homosexuality is non-negotiable.

“The issue of LGBTQI is an issue that when mentioned creates some controversy but what I want to say is that our laws are clear on such practices. It makes it criminal.”

“On the issue of its criminality, it is non-negotiable on the issue of cultural acceptance and norms too. These practices are also frowned upon,” she stated emphatically.

The minister-designate for information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah further suggested the need for a law to ban LGBTQI advocacy in the country.