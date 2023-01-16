2 hours ago

Ghana surprisingly lost to CHAN debutants Madagascar on Sunday in their opening Group C match at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

The Black Galaxies' conceded two sloppy goals before Augustine Agyapong fired a goal of the tournament contender in what proved a consolation goal.

According to the Ghana coach, losing their opening game in a Group which now has three teams with Morocco withdrawing does not mean they are out of the tournament.

Solomampionona Koloina scored from a rebound after Ghana failed to clear their lines following goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim’s initial save.

Madagascar got their second goal of the day in the 62nd minute after Tokinantenaina Olivier picked up from another defensive blunder to slot home from Augustine Randolph's horrendous defending.

Agyapong immediately hit the ground running and pulled one back for Ghana with a beautiful curler from the right side which beat the Madagascan goalkeeper.

“I think my boys disappointed me in the first half and I take it as one of those things that happen in football. We were well prepared for this game, but minor mistakes cost us the game,” said a dejected Walker.

"Such things happen in football. It happens in competitions that big teams lose their opening games. We may have lost but we are certainly not out of the competition yet.

Asked on where he thinks his side would need to improve on, the coach said he still needs to analyse the game with his technical team to properly assess where things may have gone wrong in their shock defeat.

“Madagascar played well in the first half, but we also did not have our usual rhythm. Apart from that, I did not see anything different from them.”

“They were possessing the ball quite well, but I believe we could have done better ourselves and these are the things we will need to look at and remedy ahead of our next match on Thursday”

“I still need to analyse the game and to make a proper judgement on where exactly we went wrong and how it needs to be fixed,” he concluded.

Ghana will on Thursday play against Sudan in a must-win game as Morocco has pulled out of the tournament.