1 hour ago

A military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, has reportedly claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

According to initial reports, the two ministers were aboard a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 helicopter heading to Obuasi when the aircraft went off radar shortly after takeoff.

The helicopter was carrying a total of eight people, including three crew members and five passengers among them the two ministers, a presidential staffer identified as Samuel Sarpong, and members of the ministers’ security detail.

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft was reported missing.

Graphic images and video footage showed the burnt wreckage of the helicopter and the charred remains of several individuals. However, authorities have yet to release an official list of the deceased or confirm the identities of any survivors.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, who was attending an anti-illegal mining programme, reportedly left the event immediately upon receiving news of the crash and made his way to the site.

In a brief statement, the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that search and recovery operations were underway and that contact with the helicopter had been lost early on Wednesday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and officials have urged the public to await verified updates.