The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament is scheduled to visit Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region today, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

This follows the death of a soldier in the area and the invasion of the community by military officers who brutalized residents last week Tuesday.

Kennedy Agyepong, Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, stated that the committee, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command, would engage residents today to inform the committee of its next line of action on the matter.

“We have agreed that we will visit Ashaiman on Thursday [March 16] to dialogue with the people as well as the Military High Command and in the meantime, we pleaded with the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman to stay calm, and we sympathize with him and the family of the victim and also to those innocent people that were caught up.”

Sourcecitifmonline