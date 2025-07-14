6 hours ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has urged residents of Bawku to remain calm following allegations that members of the Ghana Armed Forces destroyed a statue of the Zugran of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, July 14, 2025, Dr. Boamah acknowledged the reports and announced that a full investigation has been launched into the incident, which has heightened tensions in the already fragile security landscape of Bawku.

“We are, once again, urging restraint and calm in Bawku regarding the latest developments,” the Minister stated. He assured the public that the government will take decisive action based on the findings and recommendations of the ongoing probe.

The Defence Minister’s call for peace comes on the heels of strong condemnation from Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga, who earlier decried the alleged destruction of the statue and reported assaults on civilians as “unacceptable.”

Dr. Boamah emphasized the importance of de-escalation and national unity, urging all sides to allow the investigative process to run its course.

“Let us ensure restraint,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to restoring calm and ensuring accountability for any wrongdoing.

Bawku has seen recurring unrest in recent months, with tensions between security forces and local residents frequently erupting into confrontations.