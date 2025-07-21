3 hours ago

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah has disclosed that thousands of rounds of military ammunition transferred from the Ghana Armed Forces to the National Security Secretariat in 2024 remain unaccounted for, sparking concerns about transparency and oversight in the country’s security operations.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Accra, Dr Boamah revealed the irregularity during a comprehensive briefing on the state of national security. The event was attended by senior military officers, journalists, and key stakeholders.

“We have kept our nation safe and stable, notwithstanding the irregular transfer of thousands of rounds of military ammunition in 2024 from the Ghana Armed Forces to the National Security outfit ammunition, which has since not been accounted for,” Dr Boamah stated.

The Minister, however, did not disclose the exact quantity, nature of the ammunition, or details of the transfer, nor did he confirm whether any investigation had been launched. He also left unanswered questions about what rendered the transaction "irregular."

This revelation comes at a time when the government is pursuing efforts to re-equip and modernize the Armed Forces amid widespread reports of unserviceable equipment within the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Despite these logistical constraints, Dr Boamah commended the Ghana Armed Forces for maintaining territorial integrity and executing their duties with professionalism.

“Ghana remains safe, stable, peaceful, and ready to experience a golden age under the reset agenda of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he declared.

He emphasized the importance of transparency and oversight, describing accountability as the heartbeat of democracy, and hailed the resilience of the security services in safeguarding national peace under challenging conditions.

The missing ammunition issue is likely to prompt further public and parliamentary scrutiny, especially as national security remains a top priority in the lead-up to the 2025 legislative agenda.