Christopher Nettey has departed Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the reds.

The rampaging full-back's contract with the reds expired on 26th December 2022 as Kotoko failed to agree on a contract extension.

Despite making all efforts to keep the player, both sides could not agree on new terms in order to extend their relationship.

He joined the porcupine warriors in 2019 from the talent conveyor belt factory manned by former Black Stars player Godwin Attram's Attram de Visser Soccer Academy in Accra although he played on loan for Great Olympics.

Nettey earned a Black Stars call up in 2021 making his debut against Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

The right-back also helped Asante Kotoko lift the Ghana Premier League trophy after missing out on the trophy for several years.

According to reports, the talented defender is heading to bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak when the transfer window opens in a few day's time.