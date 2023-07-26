1 hour ago

During his time with the team, Yaro achieved significant success, securing three major trophies and a personal accolade, solidifying his position as one of the club's best defenders.

Yaro's list of achievements includes winning the Ghana Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the Super Cup, showcasing his invaluable contributions to Medeama's success on the field.

Additionally, he was crowned the Best Player for the Ghana FA Cup in the 2016-17 season, further highlighting his exceptional talent and dedication.

The versatile right back joined Medeama in 2013 from Dawhyenia United, immediately impressing with his professional approach and strong work ethic.

His commitment to the club was further demonstrated when he spent a season on loan at USL Championship side Colorado Switchbacks in 2019, alongside now former teammate Kwasi Donsu.

Club President Moses Armah commended Yaro for his outstanding professionalism, loyalty, and commitment to Medeama throughout the 10-year period.

"Yaro has demonstrated that he is a top professional, loyal and committed to Medeama over the 10-year period. To play for this club and for this number of years, makes him special,"

"He will always be remembered for being one of the best defenders to have graced the pitch for the club in Tarkwa.

"He has been a great ambassador and we wish him genuinely well in his future endeavour."

Yaro's contributions on the field have made him a special and unforgettable player in the club's history, particularly for his defensive prowess.

In his own words, Ibrahim Yaro expressed gratitude to everyone at Medeama, including the club's president, management, technical team, players, and the passionate supporters.

Ibrahim Yaro said:

"Life is a beautiful journey and within the journey there are a lot of lessons to be learnt along the way.. and wherever the directions of the journey call life takes you, one must be appreciated."

Therefore I will like to take this opportunity to say a very big thank you to everyone at Medeama Sporting Club, especially president Moses Armah and his wife Mrs. Rose Linnet Osei Bonsu, the management, technical team, playing body,the amazing and beautiful supporters of the club, as well as the good people of Tarkwa.

"That the time has come to end my stay here with the club. (10years wooow) which I’m much grateful.

"Our memories and the good time we had together will forever be remembered regardless of everything.

"Good luck to the entire team for their upcoming championship competition and the coming season as well. #never give up as the motto say."

He highlighted that life is a journey with valuable lessons, and he is appreciative of the time he spent with the club.

While Yaro acknowledges that the time has come to part ways with Medeama after a decade, he cherishes the memories and good times shared with the team and the people of Tarkwa.

He wished the entire team well in their upcoming championship competition and the upcoming season, embracing the club's motto of "never give up."

With Yaro's departure, Medeama bids farewell to a player who has etched his name in the club's history and wishes him success in his future endeavors.