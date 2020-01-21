37 minutes ago

Ghanaian Youth international and Brekum Chelsea's captain Zakaria Fuseini says he is inspired by his teammate Ahmed Adams.

Zakaria Fuseini who has impressed so far for his side in the Ghana Premier league, after partnering Ahmed Adams in the heart of defense for Berekum Chelsea is full of praise to the former Kotoko player.

Speaking to Bryt Power Sports, he expressed that the inclusion of Ahmed Adams in the defensive set up have yielded positive results on the team.

"Ahmed Adams inclusion has helped the team a lot. I have learn a lot of things from him and I think it is helping me" he said.

Brekum Chelsea are yet to concede a goal in the ongoing GPL season after five matches and are currently on top of the league table with 13 points.