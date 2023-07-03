1 hour ago

The MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament enters its second edition with defending champions Tafo ready to kick off their title defense in Zone C.

The matches will take place from Friday, 30 June to Saturday, 1 July at the State Girls Kokoase Park in Abrepo.

Tafo emerged as the winners last year, defeating Asokwa 4-1 in the final. The competition, which started in 2021 with Abrepo as the maiden winners, aims to reward MTN's loyal customers in the Ashanti Region and provide a platform for identifying and nurturing talents.

Zone C will feature Tafo, Bantama, Suame, and the host team Abrepo.

The defending champions will face Bantama in the first match, while Suame takes on Abrepo in the second game.

The teams will then play their respective second and third games, with Bantama facing Suame, and Abrepo playing against Tafo.

With the tournament expanding to 16 teams this year, each zone will battle it out in an all-play-all format to determine the top two representatives for the next stage.

Ejisu and Amakom, as well as Dichemso and Ashtown, have already secured their spots in the last eight after finishing in the top two places in Zones A and B, respectively.

After Zone C, Zone D will take their turn on July 7-8, where Adum, Santasi, Kwadaso, and Atonsu will compete for the final two tickets to the money zone at the Atonsu Astro Turf Park.

Speaking at the tournament's launch in Kumasi on June 14, Charles Osei Akoto, MTN Regional Sales & Distribution for Northern Ghana, expressed excitement about the tournament's growth and encouraged the players to give their best efforts, not only for themselves but also for the communities they represent.

The MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament continues to provide a platform for community engagement, football development, and the celebration of Ashanti culture and traditions.