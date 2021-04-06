52 minutes ago

Defiant Ghana and AC Monza player Kevin-Prince Boateng has not given up hopes of promotion despite his sides floundering fortunes in their promotion push.

AC Monza were held on Monday to a draw in their Italian Serie B game against Pescara denting their hope of securing automatic qualification to the Italian Serie A.

The home side AC Monza opened the scores of the game in the first half through Davide Fratessi before Damir Ceter pulled parity for Pescara in the second half.

The result means Christian Brocchi's side are now 4th with 52 points, six points adrift the last automatic qualifying spot which is held by high-flying US Lecce.

The matches are running out for AC Monza as there are only six matches now left in the season after the draw against Pescara.

Despite Monza's dimming hopes KP Boateng is confident they can secure promotion by pushing till the end.

“A lot of times I’ve had my back against the wall! Difficult times made me who I am today. I and we will not give up till the last day...BELIEVE #forzabagi #credoinvoinoi @acmonza.

The journeyman has scored five goals for Monza while supplying four assists in 22 games.