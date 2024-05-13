16 hours ago

AshantiGold Football Club finds itself at a critical juncture as it engages in pivotal discussions with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a bid to reclaim its esteemed footballing position.

The club's recent history has been marred by turmoil, stemming from its association with banned officials implicated in match manipulation, notably President Kwaku Frimpong and Vice President Emmanuel Frimpong.

Consequently, AshantiGold has been relegated to the Division Two League, stripped of all membership privileges.

Despite these setbacks, AshantiGold remains resolute in its determination to overcome adversity and regain competitiveness.

In ongoing dialogue with the GFA, the club expresses optimism and underscores its commitment to restoring its footballing status in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

In a statement, the club acknowledges the challenges it faces but urges its loyal supporters to remain patient and optimistic about its comeback. The club's leadership emphasizes the importance of cooperation with the GFA in navigating this challenging period.

However, the path to reinstatement may entail restarting from Division Two, echoing the aftermath of the match-fixing scandal involving Inter Allies.

While some clubs have accepted their fate gracefully, AshantiGold's decision to challenge the ruling reflects its unwavering determination to reclaim its esteemed position in Ghanaian football.

As AshantiGold continues its efforts to navigate through this challenging period, the club remains steadfast in its commitment to overcoming obstacles and emerging stronger than ever before.