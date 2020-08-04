4 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress has urged it's supporters and Ghanaians to persist and defy military intimidation and get registered for the Voter's ID.

It comes after a spate of brutalities across some registeration centres, especially in the Volta Region, where some victims have been hospitalised.

He urged President Akufo-Addo to call his National Security apparatus and party hoodlums to order following heightened tensions and brutalities at some registration centres across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi stated that “the earlier President Akufo-Addo halted the ongoing ethnocentric harassment of innocent Ghanaians in the area, the better it will be for the nation.”

The National Communications Officer for the NDC was addressing the press on alleged ethnic discrimination and tribal bigotry in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

"We wish to encourage all such Ghanaians and all the teeming supporters of the NDC not to give up, but to persist and defy the intimidation antics of the despotic, tribalistic and tyrannical NPP/Akufo-Addo-government, he said.

We have an opportunity on 7th December to vote out Akufo Addo and stop the ongoing tyranny and tribal bigotry. To refuse to register to vote is to allow this evil to triumph.

"The John&Jane ticket is our only hope for a united and peaceful Ghana, where the rights of all will be respected irrespective of their ethnicity or tribe."

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has over the past weeks, disenfranchised thousands of Ghanaians particularly Ewes and Northerners on suspicion that they were not Ghanaians.

He stated that NPP thugs and National Security operatives at various registration centres had harassed and brutalised people they suspected were not Ghanaians instead of filling a challenge form as directed by the Electoral Commission (EC) prior to the exercise.

This comment follows a top official of the NPP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who is also the MP for Sekondi Constituency claiming that the filling of challenge forms though required by law, was too laborious thus justifying the use of force by hoodlums and security apparatus.

He has therefore called on the President to enforce measures to halt the ongoing harassments and brutalities at registration centres to ensure peace and stability in the December 2020 polls.