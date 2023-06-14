1 hour ago

Oluboi Commodore, the General Manager of Great Olympics, has attributed the club's difficult season to the delay in implementing timely technical changes.

The wonder club endured one of their toughest campaigns in the Ghanaian top flight, leading to the dismissal of Yaw Preko as head coach. Preko was relieved of his duties in February after taking over from Annor Walker.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah was appointed as his replacement, but the team's performance remained unchanged, leaving them in danger of relegation.

Commodore has come forward to defend the club's poor run of results in the recently concluded league season.

He acknowledged, "We took too long to make changes in the technical team. By the end of the first round, our spirits were low, and I believe we delayed in making adjustments to the technical team, although many people don't want to admit it," Commodore said.

Great Olympics finished the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League campaign in 14th position, accumulating a disappointing 45 points.

The club will now need to reflect on their challenges and make the necessary changes to ensure a more successful season in the future.