1 hour ago

Ghanaian TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso is making the eyes of her followers pop out with a seductive photo she posted on her Instagram page.

The photo, which has Delay slighting flaunting her 'melons' comes with a caption that is interestingly confusing.

The Delay Show host claims that she is unable to decide if she is a bad girl wrapped in the skin of a good girl or the other way round.

Delay, however, comes to the end of the post to write that her inability to decide on either of the two helps her to confidently say she is a woman now.

Check her post below:



zionfelix