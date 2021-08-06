12 hours ago

Some popular female celebrities such as Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Ama McBrown, Stacy Amoateng, and Afia Pokua are among some of the personalities who will be honoured at this year’s edition of Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

ASKOF Productions, organisers of the awards, made this known at a ceremony held at Metro TV, to officially announce the nominees for this year’s edition of the event slated for October 1, at the plush Marriot Hotel in Accra.

The awards ceremony would honour women involved in social change and have devoted their time serving humanity.

This year’s event, which will be streamed live on all the social media platforms, is expected to attract a number of important personalities including politicians, celebrities and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category include Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Berla Mundi, Yaa Amoako Adu, Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam and Beatrice Mensah.

This year the organisers have introduced two additional categories – Outstanding Women in Oil/Gas and Banking/Finance, Shero of the Year category which has the likes of Tracy Sarkcess, Esther Kelly, and Deborah Kyei, among others nominated in that category.

This year’s Outstanding TV Personality of the Year category has the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Berla Mundi, Nancy Adobea Anane, Stacy Amoateng and Afia Pokua.

The full list of nominees is available on the official awards website, www.askofproductions.com.

Speaking at the nominee unveiling ceremony, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions, said her outfit’s relentless desire is to recognise women making positive impacts in their respective endeavours.

“We at ASKOF Productions are poised to honouring women playing vital roles in the economic and social development of our country. We are of the strong conviction that more has to be done to honour women who are excelling in their respective fields of work,” she said.

She, however, promised Ghanaians that this year’s awards ceremony would be a memorable one.

Mr. Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of Ignite Media Group, partners of the awards, said they considered the partnership as a privilege in their quest to support women initiatives.

He mentioned that women across the globe, especially in Africa, have not been well appreciated and believes more has to be done to change the narrative by according women the needed recognition they deserve.

The past three editions of the GOWA have seen the likes of Afia Pokua (2018), Velma Owusu Bempah (2019) and Delay (2020) winning the topmost award.