11 hours ago

With tears flowing down her cheeks, Odehyieba Priscilla, 16, exuded an intense sentiment of sadness, pain and disappointment because she had seen her father twice in her lifetime and chances of reuniting with her father who had abandoned her looked slim. Regardless, she’s kept her hopes high and her desire to see him is unwavering.

Concerned about the pain Priscilla is going through, Deloris Frimpong Manso, host of the show, offered the teen musician counsel. In her view, it was imperative Priscilla focused on her school and career instead of her inflexible willingness to meet a father who appears not to care about her.

While emphasizing the relevance of family, the media personality who hosted the gospel musician on her show aired on September 18, 2022, noted that there is no need for one to beg the other for acceptance especially when one has done nothing wrong for such treatment to be meted out to them.

She expressed worry over the incessant tears of the teenager stressing she was too young to be going through such pain.

“A father and a daughter’s relationship is very important. If your father rejects you and you go chasing after him, it’s going to be a pattern,” Delay said. “If you’re not careful, you’ll meet a man you’d wish to marry who would treat you like how your father did and you’d think it’s okay so, you’d end up begging the man.”

“Even though the man would be unfair to you because you grew up begging your father, you’d continue doing that… If someone doesn’t like you, let them go. You have to be happy. The fact that he rejected you doesn’t mean you’re a bad person; it’s his choice. But if you still want to go and see him, you can go ahead. Stop weeping; you’re too young to be going through life crying,” Delay added.

Born at Wassa Domeabra in the Western Region, Odehyieba Priscilla, said she moved to Wassa Akropong with her mother at a tender age. She had no idea who her father was although she was informed, that he was based in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi. The marriage between the father and mother, according to Priscilla, was said to have collapsed when she was a year old.

Priscilla said she first saw her father at Wassa Akropong and saw him for the second time in her teens when she had risen to fame. At the time, she was twelve and was launching her project. She did not invite the father but he found his way to the event held in Kumasi. After the event, there was an altercation between her parents and has since not set eyes on her father.