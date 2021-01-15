1 hour ago

The Vehicle and Assets Dealers Union of Ghana says the continuous delay in the issuance of 2021 DV [Defective Vehicle] plates is taking a toll on their businesses.

The group has been agitating over the decision by the DVLA to issue the plate after a month to ensure proper checks and prevent duplication of the plates.

The General Secretary of the Association, Frank Kofigah explained that the situation puts their members at risk as they cannot insure their vehicles without the defective vehicle plates.

“The vehicles we move around with are supposed to be insured and these insurance companies insure these vehicles on a legitimate plate issued by the DVLA.”

“The DVLA has not issued plates for 2021. Vehicles and transactions are being conducted from one point to the other, it means that the movement of vehicles is at our own risk, anything can happen in transit.”

Mr Kofigah added that the DVLA has not made efforts in consulting them in finding a lasting solution despite being a main stakeholder in the industry.

“We have not received any information as we speak now from the DVLA in respect to this issue. we agree with them that people come out to duplicate the plates illegally to sell them out but there is a need to jaw and invite your main stakeholders to find best practices and way forward.”

Background

The Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia in a letter dated 31st December 2020 addressed to IGP asked for deferred enforcement of validation period from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.

The letter stated that a securitization project to curb duplication and fake plates will be undertaken hence entreat that the police begin its enforcement of Trade License (DV 2021) to begin on February 1, 2021.

The project will ensure that the Trade License plates for the year 2021 and beyond are protected from unauthorized duplication and faking which has security and safety concerns.

Also, a mobile application will be deployed to the enforcement agencies.

Source: citifmonline