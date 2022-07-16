5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Nartey George, has alleged that some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the ones delaying the start of the election.

The NPP is holding its national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new national executives.

In all, 10 executive positions are being contested for, with much focus on who wins the Chairperson and General Secretary slots.

But Sam George, who is representing his party at the event, told GhanaWeb that the delayed start of the conference is due to private meetings being held between some of these delegates and some aspirants.

“We have seen the signs of ostentation, the amounts of monies that are being thrown around to entice delegates. For a party that has moved this country to an economic mess, you’d have expected that they’d be very decent in what is happening but the account that we’re hearing of monies that are being paid to delegates.

“The conference should have started at 9 am; we were given 9 am but it’s past 12. The delegates are held up, meeting with candidates who are giving them monies, 3 hours we’ve been sitting here. For a party that has dragged this country into a mess, you will ask yourself where are they getting the monies?” he claimed.

A number of leading members of the NPP have already arrived at the Sports Stadium, with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also expected to grace the occasion.

This election is described as a crucial one especially since the party looks to “Break the 8” in the political history of the country.

In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.

The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and the National Nasara Coordinator.

Along the way, however, a number of the aspirants voluntarily opted out of the race.

Watch Sam Nartey George speak at the grounds of the elections below:

Source: Ghanaweb