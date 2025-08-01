2 hours ago

Professional services firm Deloitte has raised concerns over recent reports of foreign exchange (forex) shortages in Ghana, despite the relative stability of the cedi and increasing forex reserves over the past six months.

In its analysis of the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review, Deloitte highlighted a growing disconnect between the country’s reported foreign exchange position and the perceived unavailability of forex for business transactions.

“This perception, if left unaddressed, could lead to speculative demand and short-term depreciation pressures,” Deloitte warned. The firm recommended that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) intensify its liquidity support to the FX market to curb panic-driven demand.

Responding to concerns raised by importers about access to forex through commercial banks, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama dismissed the idea of widespread shortages.

Speaking at the 125th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference in Accra on July 30, Dr. Asiama said, “We are supporting the market regularly—almost every day. We provide foreign exchange to the commercial banks because inflows, particularly from mining, now accrue directly to us. We also purchase directly from the mining firms, so it is only natural that we support the market with those inflows.”

He acknowledged that the Bank has received isolated reports of shortages but noted that these were typically due to documentation issues on the part of importers, not actual shortages of dollars.

“In some cases, importers lacked the necessary paperwork, which delayed access to forex. We investigated and found no systemic shortage,” he clarified.

Dr. Asiama explained that commercial banks fund import transactions through their Nostro accounts—foreign bank accounts held by local banks—which are used to pay for imports.

He noted, however, that inflows into these accounts, particularly from remittances, appear to have slowed since April 2025. “We are investigating the decline in remittance inflows thoroughly,” he said. “Just yesterday, we issued a notice to banks, payment service providers, and money transfer operators to improve data sharing and ensure that these funds are channelled into the formal system.”

To strengthen oversight, the BoG is now moving to monitor banks’ Nostro account transactions more closely. “This is to ensure that all foreign exchange earnings, including those from abroad, are properly accounted for and used to support Ghana’s import and economic activity,” Dr. Asiama said.

He added that these efforts would help maintain stability in the forex market and prevent artificial shortages that could threaten the stability of the cedi.