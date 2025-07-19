2 hours ago

National security operatives on Friday evening, July 18, 2025, arrested a man identified as Francis Asante, also known as Swanzy or Nana Kwasi, who claims to be the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the disbanded vigilante group, Delta Force.

His arrest follows the circulation of a viral video in which he issued chilling threats of political violence ahead of the upcoming Akwatia Parliamentary By-election.

Asante was arrested at a hideout in Barekese, a town in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

He was apprehended by a joint team of national security and intelligence officers in what sources have described as a pre-emptive operation to neutralize possible threats to life and property ahead of the by-election.

The Viral Threat Video

In the video that sparked the arrest, the heavily built Asante—dressed in military camouflage—issued a bold warning that at least one top member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be killed during the by-election.

He accused the party of abandoning Delta Force members after allegedly using them to secure victory in the 2016 general elections.

“We’ll strike at Akwatia,” he said in Twi. “You used us and dumped us. Someone will pay with his life.”

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms, drawing sharp condemnation from both civil society groups and political observers, who warned that such threats, if left unchecked, could plunge Ghana into electoral violence.

Who Is Swanzy?

Though Delta Force was officially disbanded following the 2018 vigilante group crackdown under the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, remnants of its membership have remained loosely organized, especially in parts of the Ashanti Region.

Francis Asante, also known as Swanzy, has for years claimed leadership of the group’s Ashanti regional wing. He is believed to have operated underground since the group was outlawed.

Known among his followers as “Chairman Swanzy,” he was previously linked to violent disturbances at party offices and court premises in Kumasi during the early years of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Political and Security Implications

The arrest of Asante is being treated with utmost urgency given its timing—just weeks before the Akwatia by-election, which has already generated significant political tension.

The by-election was called following the death of the sitting MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi and both the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) have ramped up campaigning in the area.

Sources within national security confirmed that Asante’s arrest was part of a broader intelligence-led effort to prevent political violence during the election.

His threats, they noted, could have incited armed confrontations or voter intimidation at polling stations.

“This is a proactive measure to protect lives and maintain electoral integrity,” one senior officer told GBC News under condition of anonymity. “We are monitoring known political thugs and potential flashpoints across the country.”

At the time of filing this report, arrangements were being made to transport Asante to Accra, where he is expected to face possible charges under the Vigilantism Act, and possibly other charges relating to unlawful threats and incitement to violence.

Rising Concerns Over Electoral Violence

Security analysts say Asante’s threats reflect a broader concern about the reemergence of political militias ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Despite public assurances from political leaders and the police, vigilante activities—especially in electoral strongholds—continue to surface.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) recently announced heightened security across Akwatia and other parts of the Eastern Region, deploying riot-control officers, undercover operatives, and surveillance drones in anticipation of possible disruptions during the polls.

Background: The Delta Force Legacy

Delta Force, once aligned with the NPP in the Ashanti Region, gained notoriety after storming a Kumasi circuit court in 2017 to free 13 of its members standing trial.

The group was strongly condemned by the public and later outlawed by the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999).

While some members reportedly reformed or were absorbed into legal security structures, others like Swanzy are believed to have continued operating from the shadows, embittered by what they describe as abandonment by party officials.