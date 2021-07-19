2 hours ago

Over 200 cases of the Delta variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been recorded by health officials within the Kumasi metropolis between July 1 and 13, 2021, the KMA has said in a release on Monday.

KMA said 10 mortalities have since then occurred at different Treatment Centres within the Metropolis.

The upsurge of the new cases, according to the KMA is mainly attributed to the general disregard for the Covid-I 9 safety protocols, funerals, parties, and other social gatherings.

“The general public is therefore entreated to as a matter of urgency continue to adhere to ail the Could-19 safety protocols. i.e wearing of face mask in public places, washing of hands with soap under running water, avoiding hand shaking, and social distancing.”

“By this statement, the Assembly is entreating the general public to come on board in the fight against the COVID- I 9 pandemic in the Kumasi metropolis,” said the KMA in its statement.