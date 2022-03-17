1 hour ago

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana and Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, has accused the Ghanaian government of breaching the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He warned of far-reaching implications on diplomatic relationships with Ghana due to the demolition of a facility on the premises of its Embassy in Accra.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 is an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries.

The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra, was demolished by a private developer in 2017.

The Lands Commission has since ordered the developer to stop work on a redevelopment project on the site. But work has since been progressing.

Yanko Yordanov, who is worried about the turn of events, called on the government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency ensure that the protocols of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations are respected.

He said he had held discussions with President Akufo-Addo on the matter.

“He [President Akufo-Addo] assured me that this will be resolved very soon, but our expectations didn’t match the reality at all and for this reason, we are still insisting on the implementation of the Vienna Convention which must be done in a very proper way.”

At a press conference in Accra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration explained that the government has no hand in the demolition by a private developer.

But the Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana and Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, indicated if that is the reality, then the government must ensure that a Supreme Court ruling affirming their legitimate ownership of the land which previously housed the Bulgarian Embassy is enforced.

“This property has been recognized as ours by every judicial level in Ghana, including Ghana’s Spreme Court.”

“What I expect is that the ruling of the Supreme Court be implemented and Bulgaria be granted access to its own property,” he said.

Source: citifmonline