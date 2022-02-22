54 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) sporting director Leonardo says that French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah should have been shown a second yellow card and shown the exit for a penalty on Mbappe.

Nantes caused a huge upset on Saturday when they defeated super rich PSG 3-1 in their French Ligue 1 game.

Leaonardo has publicly taken a swipe at French referee Mikael Lesage, who was in charge of the Ligue 1 leaders' game against Nantes on Saturday.

"[Nantes defender] Dennis Appiah should have been shown the second yellow card for the penalty on [Kylian] Mbappe," said Leonardo.

"And a second yellow, logically, means a red card and sending off. In addition, the referee stopped giving many fouls on our players.

"But no, he said: 'No, it's Mbappe and Neymar, I don't give anything. It's[Lionel] Messi and PSG, I don't give anything'.

"I may be wrong. After losing, we accept defeat and we will learn from this. There are many mistakes, things that we did not do well.

"But, with the referee, today, it has been like a 'poum poum poum, I'm shooting at you'.

"I didn't say that [we lost because of him]. Don't start. Look at the images and then judge. We lost, but I'm talking about facts of the game that were very clear to me. But if you don't agree, I respect it. It's my opinion."