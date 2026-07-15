Dennis Miracles Aboagye speaks after release from EOCO custody

A New Patriotic Party operative has emerged from four days in law enforcement custody to declare himself psychologically unbroken and institutionally strengthened by the detention experience, characterising his arrest as an attempted intimidation that collapsed before his resolute commitment to pursuing high party office.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office upon his arrival at Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, July 11, secured release on Tuesday evening after assembling sufficient surety resources to satisfy the GH¢50 million bail quantum imposed upon his detention.

His liberation coincided with issuance of a statement attacking what he characterised as a fabricated institutional narrative and reaffirming his candidacy for the NPP’s Communications Directorate position.

The arrest triggered allegations encompassing financial and procurement irregularities totalling approximately GH¢55 million purportedly occurring during Aboagye’s prior tenure as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation.

EOCO pursued the investigation through questioning of the detained individual.

Yet Aboagye’s post-release statement categorically rejected the factual foundation underlying his detention. He asserted that no EOCO official ever broached the alleged GH¢55 million sum during interrogation — that the narrative constructed around his arrest bears no correspondence to dialogue actually transpiring during his custodial interrogation.

“For the records, there was no discussion of any GH¢55 million cedis with me by EOCO. None,” Aboagye declared, his categorical negation positioning the arrest allegations as institutionally false rather than evidentiary.

The detained individual extracted institutional meaning from his detention experience rather than permitting it to diminish his resolve.

Supporters outside the detention facility had mobilised to protest his arrest, demonstrations that communicated to him that political constituencies regarded his detention as unjust persecution.

That external affirmation sustained his psychological resilience during confinement.

“From my detention, word of your protests reached me, and it kept my spirit standing tall,” he disclosed, characterising supporter mobilisation as psychological sustenance enabling emotional endurance through custodial experience.

His articulation of post-detention resolve adopted combative formulation.

The detention was designed to “break” him; it failed. It was designed to “scare” him; it failed “spectacularly.” The institutional intention, in his assessment, was to suppress his political voice through psychological attrition; that suppression collapsed before his refusal to permit external coercion to alter his institutional positioning.

Aboagye signalled that detention had not merely failed to deter his Communications Directorate ambitions but had actually intensified his commitment to that objective.

The experience had deepened his attachment to the NPP and demonstrated that external pressure could not force abandonment of his political trajectory.

“If the intention was to break me, it has failed. If the intention was to scare me, it has failed spectacularly,” he stated, his formulation positioning the detention as a test of institutional resolve that he had surpassed.

He pledged continued pursuit of the Communications Directorate position irrespective of subsequent institutional obstacles or legal complications. Imprisonment, false characterisation and intimidation would not derail his ambition or silence his voice within party discourse.

“No cell, no false story, no intimidation” would compromise his commitment, he declared, his language encompassing both potential future detention and the contemporaneous false allegations he perceived as animating his arrest.

The defiant statement functioned simultaneously as institutional reassurance toward NPP constituencies that viewed his detention as unjust persecution and as psychological self-affirmation positioning detention as surmountable obstacle rather than terminal institutional event.