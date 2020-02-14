1 hour ago

When you reject your husband sexually, do you know what that does to him? Well, I'm sure the consequence of death might be the last to come to mind.

According to Marriage and Relationship Counselor Ogochukwu Nweke, a woman denying her husband sex can lead to the death of the man.

He mentioned this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Bernice Owusuwaa, on Thursday, February 14, 2020, on the topic 'Love in today's digital age'.

According to Ogo, as he's fondly called, sex plays an integral part in every relationship or marriage.

This means denying your husband sex continuously means a wife is engaging in a dangerous game.

Hence, the worst thing you can ever do is to deny your husband/wife sex.

Many women have lost their husbands to young girls and strange women out there because of sexual denial.

It's not all about pleasure, sex is therapeutic

Sure, sex is fun and that's nothing new. But, did you know that sex has secret benefits beyond the big orgasm? Sex is therapeutic and doctors have proved that.

Ogo affirmed the above school of thought that sex is not all about pleasure but also has some hidden health benefits, to GhanaWeb.

Watch out for the full interview on GhanaWeb TV on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12 noon.

Source: Ghanaweb.com