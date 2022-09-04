7 hours ago

Hundreds of passengers are left stranded on the Nkwanta to Kpassa stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road due to the deplorable nature of that portion of the road.

The state of the road is making travelling a headache for both drivers and passengers.

Drivers say the current state of the road was not motorable as it had a great toll on them.

The drivers, together with passengers, are making a passionate appeal to authorities to as a matter of urgency help fix the road for easy access.

Mr. Larry Yaw, a driver disclosed that they had been stranded for three days because their vehicle got stacked on the road around a community on the road.

"We have been for three days now since our vehicle loaded with pure water from Nkwanta heading to Kpandai got stacked here and as you can see no vehicle is able to move which is affecting as negatively because it is supposed to take us a day to sell this water," he said.

However, Mr Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minster pledged to bring contractors on the road to put a temporary measure in place for drivers to ply the road with ease.