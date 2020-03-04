1 hour ago

Residents of deprived Kwasankrom community in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) District in the Central region have rejected an ultra-modern water pump costing ¢ 20,000 built to provide the community with potable drinking water.

The rejection of the water pump by residents of Kwasankrom is said to be based on the fact that the District Chief Executive (DCE), Felicia Aba Hagan and the MP for the area, Elvis Morris Donkoh, are both from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

For decades, the residents of Kwansakrom numbering about 500, drink water from a nearby stream which they share with their livestock.

Regretting her decision to construct the water pump for the community, the DCE instructed her team to lock the water pump with a padlock.

Mr Donkoh, MP for the constituency, on his part, fumed about the behaviour of the people of Kwasankrom and advised them to focus on their development and not the political party they belong to.

“Whichever party that you belong to, whether National Democratic Congress, NPP or Convention People’s Party, the main focus of these political parties is to help our communities develop so if NPP is in power, join hands for the development of the community,” he fumed.

In all, five deprived communities benefited from the water pump projects. They were Old Odonase, Asebufokrom, Perekyerekye, Adukwakrom and Kwansakrom.

Source: myjoyonline.com