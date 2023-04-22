3 hours ago

The Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate Hopeful in the Adentan Constituency, Madam Akosua Manu (popularly known as Kozie) has celebrated Eid-al-Fitr with Muslims in the Adentan Constituency in grand style.

Kozie presented assorted food items to Muslims in the Adentan Constituency on Friday, 21st April, 2023 in a way that the constituents say is the first of its kind in the Constituency.

The presentation was done in two batches. The first was presented to the Muslim community in and around Ashaley Botwe at the Ashaley Botwe Central Mosque in Adentan. The presentation to the Central Mosque was made up of a fat bull, several bags of perfumed rice and cartons of vegetable oil.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Muslim community, one of the Imams of the Ashaley Botwe Central Mosque, Malam Kpasah expressed the gratitude of the entire Muslim Community to Kozie and asked for Allah's blessings on her, that all her heart desires in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries in the Adentan Constituency should be granted. He further admonished the entire Adentan Constituency NPP to strive for peace before, during and after the Primaries because according to him, that is the only way the NPP can recapture the Parliamentary seat in the Adentan Constituency.

The second batch of donation was made to the Nasara Wing of the NPP in the Adentan Constituency at the Constituency Party Office. The donation to the Nasara was also made up of 2 fat bulls and several bags of rice for all NPP Executives in the Constituency from the Polling Station level through Electoral Area to the Constituency level.

Present to receive the items on behalf of the Party were the Constituency Chairman (Mr. Koku Acolatse), Constituency First Vice Chairman (Mr. Abdul Razak Adam), Constituency Secretary (Mr. Cobby Bediako), Constituency Nasara Coordinator (Engr. D.D. Adams) Constituency Research Office (Elikem Ahialey), Constituency Deputy Nasara Coordinator (Madam Baratu Ibrahim) and the Constituency Deputy Women Organizer (Hajia Adiza).

Speaking on behalf of the entire Constituency Executive Committee of the Adentan Constituency, Secretary Cobby Bediako expressed the gratitude of the entire Adentan NPP to Kozie and wished her well in all her endeavours. He also requested that with this kind gesture shown by Kozie to the Nasara Wing of the NPP, the Muslim fraternity in the Party should remember her in their prayers when they go on their knees.

On the Part of Engr. D.D. Adams, the Nasara Coordinator of Adentan NPP, he was full of praise for Madam Akosua Manu (Kozie). He couldn't hide his happiness as he stated that; "This gesture is presented to us wholeheartedly from a noble heart and we also accept it wholeheartedly." He thanked Kozie for remembering the Muslim Community of the Party in the Constituency in a time like this. He stated that Allah, who is all knowing should reward Kozie with what she aspires to be.

Speaking at the program, Madam Akosua Manu (Kozie) said that the Adentan Constituency NPP is preparing to go into a process to elect it's Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 elections, and the party has to go through that process peacefully and come out united so she chose to share with the Nasara to signify the peace and unity that should be maintained in the Constituency before, during and after the Primaries. She also indicated that never again should it happen that the NPP will be in power but the Adentan Constituency NPP would be an orphan Constituency, and this would mean that we all need to work hard collectively to recapture the seat from the NDC in the 2024 elections.

Prior to this presentation, Kozie made a similar donation to the Nasara Wing of the Party in the Adentan Constituency at the start of Ramadan. This donation comprised of Rice, Sugar and an undisclosed amount of cash, which were duly received and acknowledged by the Nasara Coordinator Engr. D.D. Adams.

Throughout the Ramadan, Madam Akosua Manu (Kozie) also distributed IFTAR (food for breaking fast) at selected Mosques across the entire Adentan Constituency.

Speaking to some beneficiaries of Kozie's benevolence, they expressed their joy for the kind gestures demonstrated by her. They said that they have been in the Adentan Constituency NPP for several years but haven't seen any presentation to the Muslim Organisation of the Party in such gargantuan proportions. Many of the Delegates who were present at the program vowed to do their best to reward Kozie with a resounding sweet victory in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries in the Adentan Constituency and asked for Allah's blessings on her.

Kozie is known in the Adentan Constituency for many of such philanthropic gestures as quite recently, she made a donation of GHC50,000.00 as a seed capital to the Women's Wing of the Party in the Constituency in order to assist petty traders with soft loans.