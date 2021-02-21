1 hour ago

Deputy Clerk of Parliament, Mr. Robert Apodolla has passed on.

Mr Apodolla who was the Deputy Clerk in charge of the Legislative Management Division passed on Friday evening, February 19, 2021.

He died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission for an undisclosed ailment and was reportedly recovering.

Some staff of the Parliamentary Service described him as one of the Institution's fine memory, a boss of repute, compassionate with a listening ear and a helping hand.

He was devoted to the work of Parliament and has served in many capacities including Committees, Standing Orders Review, Strategic Plan Development and Anchor/Coordinating Officer for the State-Of-The-Nation Address and Budget Presentation in Parliament.

Source: graphic.com.gh