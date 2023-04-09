4 hours ago

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister in charge of Mining, George Mireku Duker has commended the management of T.W Mines for targeting more locals in the employment of its staff.

The T.W Mines, a mining company in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region has the majority of its workers being Ghanaians and indigenes of the host communities.

The company as part of its local content component employed more than 100 workers out of 155 locally and out of this number, 52 of the workforce are from the Nyamebekyere and adjoining communities.

Mr. Duker who led some officials from the Ministry and the Minerals Commission on a working visit to the company expressed satisfaction with its operations, especially on the local content component.

The Deputy Minister said “I was touched by you as the company is concentrating on getting the communities also feel your presence. I think it is important and very commendable. More especially the local content aspect.”

The T.W Mines deals mainly in the processing of tailings which is mining waste from small-scale mining firms which operate in the area.

The Deputy Minister cautioned the management of the company to refrain from dealing with illegal miners in the procurement of the tailings in its operations.

He warned that the Ministry takes issues of traceability seriously and will not hesitate to revoke the license of mining firms who connive with illegal miners in their operations.

Mr. Duker was full of praise for the management of T.W Mines for the level of professionalism and the safety measures put in place for the safety of workers after he toured the company with the delegation.

He also urged the management of the company to be transparent in its operations and constantly engage with inhabitants and opinion leaders of the host communities.

The Health, Safety, and Environmental Officer of T.W Mines, Ernest Antwi told the Minister’s delegation that the Mine has a concession of 81 acres and a lifeline of 20 years.

He expressed concern about how the activities of illegal miners close to the Mine and too much waste in the tailings the company receives from suppliers were affecting operations.

He said the sorting of the mining waste before processing it is increasing the company’s production cost.

Member of Parliament(MP) for Odotobiri, Akwasi Gyamfi said the company has the potential to expand and create more job opportunities to contribute to the development of the catchment area.

The T.W Mines began operations in August 2022 and has so far produced 176.320 ounces of gold.

The company is a partnership between a Ghanaian and Chinese firm and has five Chinese expatriate workers.

