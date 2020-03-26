2 hours ago

Parents and guardians have been urged to restrict the movement of their children to protect them from contracting the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection who gave the advice entreated parents to teach their children proper handwashing with soap, as the government stepped up measures to control the stem of the Disease.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a presentation ceremony held in Goaso in the Ahafo Region, Mrs Prempeh who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency said children were also vulnerable to the COVID-19, though they had strong immune systems.

The Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) presented items such as Veronica buckets, washing bowls, medicated soaps, dustbins and sanitizers to the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to aid hand washing in their localities.

Mrs Prempeh said it was dangerous to allow minors to hawk and sell on the street, and called on parents to allow their children to engage in that to stop such practice in order not to expose them to avoidable dangers.

She applauded the intensified public education on the COVID-19, and commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for the measures put in place to control the spread of the disease, but added the education ought to be intensified in the rural areas as well.

The Deputy Minister said Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) especially the deaf, blind and dumb should also get full benefit of the public education to protect them against the COVID-19.

Mrs Prempeh said she procured 5000 sanitizers and 100 Veronica buckets and soaps to be distributed to people in her constituency.

Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Ahafo Regional Minister emphasised that the RCC would monitor and warned that Assemblies that failed to use the items for the intended purpose would not be spared.

Source: peacefmonline