1 hour ago

The deputy national security minister and MP for Ayawaso Central Honorable Henry Quartey on Thursday 30th July, 2020 donated twenty four (24) cows and five rams to support Muslims of central Ayawaso to celebrate Eid-ul adha.

The donation is in respect to the Coronavirus pandemic where many businesses have been affected.

His donation comes in addition to his leadership qualities, having provided support in health, education and security for his constituents.

The 24 cows were distributed to the entire 22 central mosque across the constituency, the tiyaniyah “faila” youth and muslims at the Nsawam prison.

He also on the Eid day distributed food items worth three thousand (3000) across the constituency.

Presenting the cattles to the various mosques representatives at a Quran recitation ceremony held at the “green mosque” at Accra Newtown, the Member of Parliament indicated that: "this gesture is annual thing I keep doing to ask for Allah’s blessing to the President of the Republic and the nation at large".

He also urged the imams to pray for President Akufo-Addo’s government and to pray against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The special guest of honor on day, his eminence Chief Imam Dr. Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubuttu on behalf of Muslims community thanked hounrable Henry Quartey for his unreluctant and love for muslims.

The grand Mufti of the nation also entreated other leaders to do so to help our communities and the needy.