A team of Delegates, mostly women from all electoral areas within the Adentan constituency on Monday stormed the party office to pick nomination forms on behalf of Akosua Manu (Kozie), the Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) to the as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Amidst singing and dancing, the delegates matched from the Ritz Total Fuel Station to the Adentan NPP office to pick up the forms.

Upon arrival at the party office, the members of the Constituency Elections Committee took turns to explain the modalities of the Parliamentary Primaries to the Delegates and admonished them to conduct a clean campaign throughout this internal primaries to ensure that the entire Constituency can come together to win the seat back for the NPP in the 2024 Elections.

The team of Delegates then proceeded to present the nomination forms to Madam Akosua Manu (Kozie) at her residence in the Otanor Electoral Area.

The delegates who were present at the event think that Kozie is the best candidate that can best represent the NPP with the brightest opportunity to win back the seat.

They promised to work hard to convince the majority of the other delegates to ensure that Kozie emerges as the eventual PC for the NPP in the Constituency for the election of 2024.