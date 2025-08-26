6 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, has commissioned a newly constructed bridge over the Offin River in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, describing the project as a symbol of renewed hope, restored safety, and fulfilled promises.

The new bridge replaces a deteriorated structure that had long posed serious risks to commuters particularly farmers transporting goods from Kotokuom and nearby communities to major urban markets. Years of heavy-duty vehicle use had severely damaged the old bridge, leaving it with broken beams, deep cracks, and unstable pillars.

The deteriorating condition led to its closure on March 3, 2025, after engineers declared it structurally unsafe, a decision ordered by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Suhuyini said the new bridge is more than just an infrastructure upgrade.

“We are gathered here not just to commission a piece of infrastructure. We are here to celebrate the restoration of safety, the renewal of hope, and the fulfilment of a promise made to this community,” he said.

He recalled how the old bridge had become a “death trap” and a major concern for residents, with images and videos of its condition widely shared on social media, prompting urgent appeals for government intervention.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, also attended the event and joined Mr. Suhuyini in officially handing over the bridge to the community.