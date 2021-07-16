1 hour ago

The Deputy Minister for Ministry of Youth & Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, on behalf of the sector Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif, today opened the 10th International President's Cup Chess Championship being hosted in Accra, Ghana.

Participating countries include Ghana, the United States of America and Nigeria in this prestigious mind game championship.

The event which is taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium will started on Thursday 15th July and will end on Tuedsay 20th July 2021.

In his opening statement, the Deputy Minister commended the organizers and pledged the government's commitment to developing all manner of sports to create space for every individual.

He advised Ghana Chess Federation to introduce the sport at the grassroots level especially in schools to enhance its national appeal.

Among the Ghanaian contingent is the famous eight-year-old under -9 African Chess reigning Champion, Master Dave Chief Quansah Acheampong.

Also present for the opening ceremony were my two deputies Mr Kwame Amponfi Jnr (Technical) and Mr Majeed Bawa (Admin), and President of Ghana Chess Federation, Mr Philip Ameku.

PHOTOS BELOW: