Death has been reported of the Deputy Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Peter Gyimah at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Police sources reveal that the senior officer fell sick on December 23, 2019 and was rushed to royal hospital, Ho at about 2pm.

His condition is said to have deteriorated and was therefore referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for further treatment but when it was not improving, he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Christmas Eve.

According to sources, he was operated upon at the Korle- Bu Cardiothoracic Centre but died at about 2pm on Christmas day.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital pending autopsy while colleagues in the service have become inconsolable over his sudden demise.

ACP Gyimah prior to moving to the Volta Region, was head of Ashaiman Division in the Greater Accra Region.

One Charity Dorcas on Facebook says he was “A dedicated policeman, who loved people. You were a darling to many. Anyone who met you can testify to it. When I visited Ghana this August you arranged my reception treated me well, and I felt like I was in a presidential entourage. The people of Volta region have list a great leader. Our class in Israel were all smiles every time you spoke. The last day I deputized you as MC. Rest in peace General. Am still shaky I can’t believe it’s true. May God with the love of Christmas comfort your family”

