2 hours ago

Derrick Luckassen has amazed this week with his solid lyrics about PSV. They will not see him again in Eindhoven, the 24-year-old defender told De Telegraaf. PSV watcher Rik Elfrink from the Eindhovens Dagblad sees it as an attempt to force a transfer.

PSV loaned Luckassen this season to Anderlecht, with an option to buy for around five million euros until 31 May.

Luckassen's position was not entirely new to Elfrink. "He had previously said that he did not want to return to PSV under Mark van Bommel," said the PSV watcher at FC Afkicken.

"I could imagine something about that, because Luckassen completely disappeared from the scene last year after the debacle in the Champions League preliminary round against FC Basel. From a starting place to training with Young PSV. That was a somewhat strange situation, but this has been an extremely unhappy marriage. "

"Of course, the bad luck guy also chased him a bit. He played some good games, but he never became the strong, constant defender that PSV needed," said Elfrink, who is amazed by the timing of Luckassen. "Certainly in times like this, I think: why would you bring this out now? Of course he wants to make a transfer. Apparently he really did not feel comfortable with PSV, otherwise this is very premature."