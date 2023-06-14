26 minutes ago

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, has commended the Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly’s effective utilisation of funds allocated to combat floods compared to other assemblies.

He made the commendation in Accra today during his visit to the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) benefiting from the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the progress of desilting works on local drains in these Assemblies.

“I was impressed with what we saw today at Okaikoi North where in addition to the funding they received from GARID, the assembly itself in their annual action plan had budgeted for a programme to address the flooding challenge they have in the municipality. They also have a budget from the common fund, and they have also allocated money from their internally generated funds,” Mr Botwe said.

Mr Botwe said that was what the ministry expected all other assemblies to do, adding, he was hoping that the assemblies left to visited would do better.

So far the Minister has toured six assemblies. Today being the second day of the tour, the minister toured the Korle Klottey, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and Okaikoi North.

After the five-day tour, a comprehensive report will be compiled. The report will identify Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who have not fulfilled their duties despite receiving GHC420,000 for flood prevention.

Those found to be non-performing may face sanctions as a result.

Source: citifmonline