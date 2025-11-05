3 hours ago

Desmond Ofei, assistant coach of the Black Stars, has officially completed the UEFA Pro License course in Belgium, qualifying him to coach clubs and national teams worldwide at the highest professional level.

The achievement marks a major milestone in Ofei’s coaching journey, reinforcing his growing influence within Ghana’s technical setup.

The UEFA Pro License is the highest coaching certification in European football, reserved for elite-level managers.

His coaching journey has seen him succeed with the Ghana national U20 team, the Black Satellites as he guided the team to clinching the 2023 African Games Gold on home soil, as well as reaching the quarterfinals of the 2024 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Ofei’s success at youth level earned him a spot on Otto Addo’s senior technical team, where he played a key role in Ghana’s unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign.

As head coach of the Black Meteors, Ofei is now focused on guiding Ghana’s U-23s through Olympic qualification, with the Los Angeles 2028 Games firmly in sight.

His UEFA Pro License adds international credibility to Ghana’s coaching ranks and sets a new benchmark for local development pathways.