1 hour ago

Dominic Bride in Ghana - where he has become stranded due to coronavirus (Image: Dominic Bride)

A 24-year-old British remains trapped in Ghana following a two-weeks lockdown in the capital Accra to coronavirus pandmic.

Dominic Bride is'desperate' to get home as British Governments plan to evacuate its Nationals from the West African country is yet to materialise.

Bride, who grew up in Bath and is due to start studying a master's degree in the city later this year, says he has witnessed a 'tense atmosphere' in the African country because of the disease.

The UK Government has ‘strongly advised’ British nationals to return home from Ghana, but Dominic became stuck there after a British Airways flight due to return him to the UK on Monday (March 23) was cancelled.

Dominic, who has worked in Ghana for 18 months on and off, said the country has closed all air, land and sea borders due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He is staying with a friend in the capital Accra for now - but says nobody at present knows if he can return home and his family is desperately worried about him.

British Airways said it was doing ‘everything’ it could to bring customers home and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is ‘working around the clock’ to do the same.