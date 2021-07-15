1 hour ago

Embattled former Ghana Youth Star Nii Odartey Lamptey says that he has been renting an apartment in Accra the last eight years despite having two houses in Accra.

The former Anderlecht star has a seven bedroom mansion at a prime location at East Legon and a four bedroom house at Dome all in Accra.

But after his bitter divorce with her ex-wife Gloria Appiah the Accra High Court ruled that his ex-wife should be given a GHC200,000 alimony and the four bedroom Dome house.

Gloria Appiah wanted the Court of Appeal in Accra to grant her ownership of the ex-Ghana international’s seven-bedroom house as compensation after their much-publicised split in 2013.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, an emotional, Odartey Lamptey revealed that despite being a house owner of two he has been renting an apartment the last eight years and is sometimes reduced to tears when alone.

"I've been renting for eight years now since the first ruling while my ex-wife is living in my 7-bedroom house in East Legon in addition to the four bedroom house she has been given by the court."

"Sometimes I shed tears when I'm alone in my room. My children sometimes encourage me and ask me not to cry again."he said.

The relationship between Odartey and Gloria hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.

Lamptey insisted that he never asked his estranged wife to sleep with other men to get pregnant for him after allegations that he was impotent.

He now has three biological children with his partner, actress Ruweida Yakubu.

Lamptey owns the Golden Lions Soccer Academy and Glow Lamp International School.