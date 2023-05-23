4 hours ago

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has launched an attack on his fellow legal practitioner, Captain (retired) Nkrabea Effah Dartey, accusing him of prematurely celebrating a court case that is still pending.

Ampaw claims that he, along with his client Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), should be the ones rejoicing, as they took Nkrabea Dartey’s client Afia Schwarzenegger to court, resulting in the imposition of a fine on the socialite.

Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV on May 21, 2023, Ampaw criticized Effah Dartey for allowing his client, Afia Schwarzenegger, to insult Chairman Wontumi, who belongs to his political NPP.

“The second contempt, I said Afia has failed to comply with the terms, and I filed an application to the court, the court hasn’t held the matter then you are in the media jubilating that Afia has won, she has won what?

"So, Captain, it is sad that an NPP member Captain Effah Dartey…Afia is against the NPP she has attacked and insulted your party chairman, if it wasn’t me who stood up to defend, Afia would have continued to insult Chairman Wontumi and allege propaganda upon propaganda on him.

“But I stopped the impunity, I was the one who took her to court to silence her and made her pay money, and her curses couldn’t also do anything, I am the winner, I, lawyer Ampaw, I am the winner I didn’t pay even one cedi,” he said.

He alleges that Afia Schwarzenegger cursed him, but he managed to overturn those curses in the spiritual realm and subsequently sued her in court.

“After she cursed me, I took her to court and overshadowed her curses in the spiritual realm as well, she called ten gods to curse me which I reverted in the spiritual realm and took her to Tema court in addition, so if we want a champion, it is lawyer Ampaw who is champion, Chairman Wontumi is champion,” he added.

He then expressed further dissatisfaction and warned Effah Dartey to halt what he described as a "stupid propaganda agenda.” He asserted that if he continues in this manner, he will face the consequences, highlighting that despite his age, he appears to have a problem.

“And I have taken you to court for the second time which the case hasn’t been held and you claim you have won. You are sick, I think Effah Dartey you have a problem and you must be very careful…Afia’s case hasn’t been held and I am filing a different motion for the matter to be held afresh, so Afia, you have not won, Nkrabea Effah Dartey stop the propaganda and come and face me in court, if you are a lawyer who is good. Come and face me in court…and Effah Dartey let me warn you, listen to me, you are older than me but when you begin to do this stupid propaganda I will deal with you that way…I have seen that you are grown but you have a problem,” he fumed.

Addressing the ongoing court case, Ampaw clarified that he had filed a motion which is still awaiting a hearing.

Chairman Wontumi dragged Afia Schwarzenegger to court for allegedly violating the terms of her release in a previous contempt case.

However, after the first hearing of the case, it has been thrown out.

According to Afia’s lawyer, they arrived in court only to meet the absence of the complainant and his lawyers.

He also established that he only saw the writ of summons in a couple of newspapers, adding that he and his client were not served any notice to appear before the court on May 17, 2023.

Based on this development, he pleaded with the court to dismiss the case.

According to him, the court heeded him, and the case was dismissed primarily due to the absence of Chairman Wontumi and his legal team.

Afia Schwarzenegger was dragged to court in a fresh case, for violating the terms on which she was freed in an earlier contempt case.

One can recall that after Chairman Wontumi slapped the comedienne with a defamation suit, she reportedly failed to show up in court despite several cautions.

Things escalated, and she was sentenced to 10 days in prison, on the grounds of contempt, but she went into complete hiding.

She later turned herself in, issued an apology with remorse, and her lawyer prayed to the court that his client should be made to pay a fine instead.

In order to annul the 10-day prison sentence, the socialite was ordered to sign a bond of good behavior for 36 months, in addition to a fine of GHC60,000.

Afia was also ordered not to comment on the case on any platform during the pendency of the bond, with the court directing that any breach of these orders will warrant the socialite being hauled back.

But Chairman Wontumi, after analyzing events closely on social media, came to the realization that the socialite did not heed any of the court’s rules.

In that regard, Wontumi’s counsel issued another lawsuit seeking the court to haul back the comedienne.

Source: Ghanaweb