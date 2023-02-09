1 hour ago

Razak Kaumpa Avoliya, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth organizer for the Suame Constituency who was arrested for inciting violence is scheduled to appear in court today, Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Razak Avoliya was arrested, charged and detained on Wednesday after party executives turned him over to the police.

The Suame Youth Organizer was seen in a viral video urging NDC supporters to unleash mayhem on members of the New Patriotic Party during the run-up to the 2024 elections.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest by the police.

Party supporters accompanied the executives to the Ashanti Regional Command and then to the Suntreso District Command, where he is being held.

The Suame Constituency Youth Organizer has been charged with offensive behaviour.

Police started looking for Mr. Avoliya in order to apprehend him for inciting political violence in a viral video.

The suspect had his statement taken in the presence of some NDC National and Regional Executives.

Evans Amankwaah, the suspect’s lawyer claims that neither his client nor the party is perturbed by the detention.

“His caution and charge statement have been taken. They charged him with offensive conduct, and we are to go to court [today]. We will cooperate with the law. The detention does not perturb us. He is not worried and I assure the supporters of the NDC that, the youth organizer is in high spirits.”

Joseph Yammin, the NDC’s national organiser, defended the NDC Suame Youth Organizer’s comments and insisted that his detention will not scare the party.

“We are not in any way going to be intimidated by the police or the arrest. As we have massed up here, we will be coming anytime the police takes an action. What we are expecting them to do is to extend equal measure to the NPP. I am sure that the court will have no reason to detain our brother.”

In the meantime, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), wants the Police to as a matter of urgency prosecute the NDC Youth Organizer for his utterances to serve as a deterrent to others ahead of the 2024 election.

The party also wants him expelled from the NDC.