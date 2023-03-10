2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Ernest Henry Norgbey has said the girlfriend of the slain soldier Imoro Sherrif, has been invited and interrogated by the Police.

Mr Norgbey explained that Sheriff visited his girlfriend at home and just when he was leaving met his untimely death hence, the interrogation of the girl.

Speaking on the Hot Edition show on 3FM Thursday, March 9, Mr Norgbey said “So far it was only one person that was invited for questioning, the purported girlfriend of the deceased they interrogated.

“According to the Police, it appeared the girl has also been devastated about the whole issue, the guy was with her throughout the night up to 2AM when they departed and just to wake up the following morning to hear the issues on social media, she was devastated about it.

“So by and large, it was the only person that was questioned as we speak now. so we are waiting to see if the culprits will be arrested.”

Imoro Sherrif has been buried on Thursday, March 9.

His remains was transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp cemetery in Accra.

A number of soldiers were at the cemetery to witness the burial of their 21-year-old late colleague.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.

He was found in a pool of blood near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman and suspected to have been stabbed to death.

The Military High Command on Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

In the course of the operation, several civilians reported of brutalities meted out to them.

But at the end, 184 persons were picked up and handed over to the Ghana Police Service through the Military Police.

Source: 3news